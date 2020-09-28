Lampard ‘needs’ Hudson-Odoi to make breakthrough

Boss Frank Lampard has said it is crucial that “huge talent” Callum Hudson-Odoi plays a “big part” for Chelsea this season.

The young England winger has had a stop-start Blues career with injury limiting his chances of a lengthy run in the side.







But with Christian Pulisic and new signing Hakim Ziyech both yet to play this season and Chelsea competing on four fronts, Lampard has challenged Hudson-Odoi to build on his impressive substitute performance against West Bromwich Albion and prove he deserves a place in the starting line-up.

“We are not inundated with wingers,” Lampard said. “We lost Pedro and Willian in the summer and we need competition and players because of the stress of the competitions we have to play in.

“I certainly hope Callum has a big part to play this season.

“If Callum comes on and makes an impact like he did against West Brom, if he keeps improving and developing every day, he is a huge talent – so let’s see.”

Ziyech and Pulisic are both closing in on a return but will be fit to face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday.

“They are not far away,” Lampard added. “They are still in their recovery stage so it’s too early for them.”







