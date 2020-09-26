Chelsea pull off amazing comeback at West Brom

West Brom 3 Chelsea 3

Chelsea staged a remarkable second-half comeback as Tammy Abraham’s injury-time goal earned an unlikely draw.

Abysmal defending had gifted West Brom three first-half goals and looked certain to see Frank Lampard’s side suffer a second consecutive Premier League defeat.







But Mason Mount crashed in a delightful long-range effort after the break and substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cool low finish following a slick move made it 3-2.

The fightback was complete when Abraham tapped the ball home from close range after Mount’s strike was saved.

A point seemed impossible after a diabolical first half which saw three of the back four, as well as goalkeeper Willy Caballero, culpable as the Baggies built a 3-0 lead at The Hawthorns.

Marcos Alonso’s dismal header led to Callum Robinson drilling in the opener past a feeble attempted Caballero save and a calamitous Thiago Silva slip-up allowed Robinson to run on and make it 2-0 with a low finish.

The otherwise excellent Reece James was then too slow to push up following a corner, allowing Kyle Bartley to stay onside and sidefoot in a third home goal.

Chelsea were almost as bad at the other end before the break, Abraham missing two glorious chances and a new-look front four of Timo Werner, Mount and Kai Havertz supporting Abraham failing to gel.

Abraham blazed one great chance well over from a James cross when it seemed easier to net with the score at 1-0 and also shot hopelessly into the side netting.

Werner came closest to scoring for Chelsea before the break, but his sidefoot volley skimmed the top of the bar.

But Mount’s stunning, swerving strike sparked a commendable response and the incessant pressure earned a deserved draw.