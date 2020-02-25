Lampard: Chelsea were given a reality check

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says seeing side as good as eliminated from this season’s Champions League by Bayern Munich in a one-sided last-16 first-leg tie was a reality check.

The Blues were outplayed by the Germans in a 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, conceding all three goals in the second half.





Lampard said: “We stayed in the game in the first half but you have to show more than we showed in the 90 minutes.

“We just saw there was a lot of quality in their team. A lot of their players have been there a long time.

“We are trying to come in the top four this season and we also have to go to Munich and play with a lot of pride. Today was a clear show that there is a lot of work to be done and I will keep working.

“We have to go and play and show pride and not consider too much the scoreline. It is pretty clear we are in a very bad position in the second leg so we have to show character.

“The players need to understand the levels of the Champions League in the knockout stages.”







