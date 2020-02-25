Lampard: Chelsea were given a reality check

By

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says seeing side as good as eliminated from this season’s Champions League by Bayern Munich in a one-sided last-16 first-leg tie was a reality check.

The Blues were outplayed by the Germans in a 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, conceding all three goals in the second half.

Lampard said: “We stayed in the game in the first half but you have to show more than we showed in the 90 minutes.

“We just saw there was a lot of quality in their team. A lot of their players have been there a long time.

“We are trying to come in the top four this season and we also have to go to Munich and play with a lot of pride. Today was a clear show that there is a lot of work to be done and I will keep working.

“We have to go and play and show pride and not consider too much the scoreline. It is pretty clear we are in a very bad position in the second leg so we have to show character.

“The players need to understand the levels of the Champions League in the knockout stages.”

WhatsApp




Follow West London Sport on Twitter
Find us on Facebook

WhatsApp