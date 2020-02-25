Chelsea v Bayern Munich player ratings

Chelsea were given a masterclass by Bayern Munich in the first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie and need a miracle to remain in the competition. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Willy Caballero: 7

The Argentine made two superb blocks to thwart Robert Lewandowski in the first half and could not be faulted for any of the goals during Bayern’s second-half onslaught.





Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

He had a steady game but unfortunately slipped in the build-up to Serge Gnabry’s crucial opener for the visitors and was then exposed aerially for the second goal.

Andreas Christensen: 6

Marginally the best of the Chelsea defenders on a horrible night where they were given the runaround all too often.

Antonio Rudiger: 5

Rudiger was guilty of getting chasing possession for Kingsley Coman’s early chance and was troubled by the sensational forward movement by Bayern’s attack.

Reece James: 5

He was good on the ball and caused problems in attack on occasion but all three goals came down his side and his eagerness to get forward perhaps cost his team when he needed to lend a hand to his overworked defence.

Jorginho: 5

A frustrating night for Jorginho who was put under intense pressure and simply could not help Chelsea get a foothold in the midfield.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Kovacic was outnumbered in the second period but was as sparky as anyone in a Blues shirt in the latter stages of the first half when Chelsea had their best spell. He continued to demand the ball and remained positive despite often being over-run.

Marcos Alonso: 4

He tested keeper Manuel Neuer before the break with a decent strike and did reasonably well under intense pressure, but his stupid late reaction when he hit out at saw him rightly sent off.

Mason Mount: 7

Another tireless performance from the young England midfielder who almost set up a couple of goals and led the way with the press and with shots on goal for the hosts.

Ross Barkley: 5

He remained willing and bright but his influence waned after the break, and he was taken off just after the hour

Olivier Giroud: 6

The Frenchman was impressive in the fifrst half, shwoing trademark hold-up play and great awareness but, like Barkley, was barely noticeable with Chelsea totally outplayed thereafter.

Willian: 5

With the game as good as lost, Willian brought some hoe and one sublime cross into the danger area deserved to be buried by a Blues attacker,

Tammy Abraham: 6

He posed a few concerns but dallied with his best chance when bearing towards goal with options either side.







