Lampard: Chelsea need more to be title challengers



Frank Lampard is determined to turn Chelsea into title challengers but says there is plenty of work to be done.

Chelsea’s win over second-placed Manchester City boosted their hopes of a top-four finish – and confirmed Liverpool as champions.

The result will raise hopes among fans that their team can match the top two next season, when new signings like Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech will be on board.

“They’re two of, if not the, best teams in the world and they’re there for a reason,” said Blues boss Lampard.

“We just have to look at ourselves. A win against City is a great boost but the reason we haven’t amassed enough points is because we don’t have the consistency those teams have reached.

“There’s a clear gap and it (closing it) won’t happen overnight with one or two signings. There’s a lot of work to be done.”







