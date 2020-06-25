Chelsea v Man City player ratings

Chelsea beat Manchester City, with goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian handing Liverpool the Premier League title. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

The Spaniard made a fine reaction save from Fernandinho’s first-half header but also showed his tendency to get in a muddle with the ball at his feet, which so nearly cost a goal. He did not have a prayer of getting near Kevin de Bruyne’s outrageous free-kick equaliser.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

Made some typical darting runs forward whenever he could, while retaining his discipline at the other end.

Andreas Christensen: 8

A mature and confident showing from the Dane whose ability on the ball, calmness, and willingness to play under intense pressure, stood out. He defended impressively too.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

A no-frills performance from Rudiger who did all that was asked of him in defensive areas and organised those around him with great assurance.

Marcos Alonso: 6

He had a testy evening trying to deal with the talented Riyad Mahrez but just about managed to hold his own despite several sloppy moments. Strong City pressure meant he struggled to get forward, but it enabled him to keep the defensive shape and avoid being caught out of position.

Mason Mount: 7

A thankless but vital evening’s work for Mount, whose efforts off the ball were his main contribution as the Blues could not get any dominance in midfield areas. He should have scored with a great chance which was gifted to him by Ederson after the break.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Once again Kante excelled in the centre of a midfield three, offering protection and inspiring confidence to all those around him despite often being outnumbered.

Ross Barkley: 6

Given a chance to shine from the start the England midfielder looked a little off the pace in the first quarter before settling. Almost scored from a tight angle and his movement and energy in the final third presented a challenge to City on the counter-attack throughout.

Willian: 7

More tracking and tracing than attacking for the Brazilian on a night when his often dubious concentration levels could not be called into question. His penalty was superbly struck.

Christian Pulisic: 8

Like Barkley, his crucial contribution as a substitute in the win over Aston Villa earned him his starting spot. The American delivered with a wonderful goal and was always a threat every time Chelsea were able to break. Only a brilliant goal-line clearance by Kyle Walker stopped him scoring a second after the interval.

Olivier Giroud: 6

Giroud was starved of chances but his link-up and one-touch play was typically reliable before he made way for Tammy Abraham.

Tammy Abraham: 7

Came on to great affect, causing problems in behind and winning the penalty for Willian’s winner.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Neat, tidy and played key role in helping the Blues go on to win the game after coming on in the final 20 minutes.







