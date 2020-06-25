Willian’s penalty gives Chelsea vital victory

Chelsea 2 Man City 1 36' Pulisic 55' De Bruyne 77' Fernandinho 78' Willian (pen)

Willian’s penalty gave Chelsea a vital victory in the battle for a top-four finish – and confirmed Liverpool as champions.

Christian Pulisic put the Blues ahead before Kevin De Bruyne equalised against his former club with a superb free-kick.

But Willian’s penalty with 12 minutes remaining restored Chelsea’s lead.

Fernandinho was sent off for using his hand to keep out Tammy Abraham’s effort and Willian calmly dispatched the resulting spot-kick.

City had most of the possession in the first half but were undone by a mix-up between İlkay Gündoğan and Benjamin Mendy nine minutes before the interval.

Pulisic pounced, went past Mendy and slotted the ball beyond keeper Ederson – the American’s second goal in as many games.

After hauling City level in fine style 10 minutes into the second half, De Bruyne set up Raheem Sterling, who hit the post.

Mason Mount missed a great chance for Chelsea and Pulisic was denied by Kyle Walker’s clearance off the line before Willian’s winner.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Barkley (Kovacic 73), Mount (Pedro 90), Willian, Pulisic (Gilmour 90), Giroud (Abraham 64).

Subs not used: Caballero, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Zouma, James.







