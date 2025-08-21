Jackson and Nkunku left out of Chelsea squad ahead of potential moves

Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have been left out of Chelsea’s squad for Friday evening’s game at West Ham amid uncertainty over their futures.

Both forwards are surplus to requirements and could leave before the transfer window closes.

A number of clubs, including Aston Villa, have shown an interest in Jackson, while Nkunku could return to his former club RB Leipzig, who are in talks to re-sign him.

“We have two strikers and also we know that something can happen before the transfer window closes,” said Blues head coach Enzo Maresca.

“He [Jackson] is available, but he’s not going to be part of the squad. It is the same with Nico”

Asked if he expects them to leave, Maresca said: “No idea. You know from last season I prefer to be focused on training sessions. I don’t know.”

Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, meanwhile, are training away from the first-team squad and are also expected to move on.

France international Nkunku, 27, has four years left on his contract and cost £52,000,000 when he was bought from the German club in 2023.

Bayern Munich recently expressed an interest in signing him on loan, but Chelsea want any move to be a permanent one.

Nkunku has indicated that he would welcome a return to Leipzig, where he scored scored 16 goals in 25 games in the Bundesliga in his final season there.

He has started just 11 Premier League matches since his move to west London.

The last of those appearances came as a late substitute against Ipswich Town in April.

Maresca also insisted that Wesley Fofana is “very happy” at Chelsea despite the defender deleting all mention of the club from his Instagram account.

And the Italian suggested the club will not be bringning in a centre-back to replace the injured Levi Colwill, having last week said he believed a signing should be made.