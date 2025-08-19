RB Leipzig looking to re-sign Nkunku from Chelsea

RB Leipzig are looking to re-sign Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old France international has four years left on his contract and cost £52,000,000 when he was bought from the German club in 2023.

But he is not in head coach Enzo Maresca’s first-team plans and is available for a move.

Bayern Munich recently expressed an interest in signing him on loan, but Chelsea want any move to be a permanent one.

Nkunku has indicated that he would welcome a return to Leipzig, where he scored scored 16 goals in 25 games in the Bundesliga in his final season there.

Nkunku has started just 11 Premier League matches since his move to west London.

The last of those appearances came as a late substitute against Ipswich Town in April.