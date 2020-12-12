Everton v Chelsea: team news and how to watch the game

It’s Everton v Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Chelsea will be without Hakim Ziyech and Callm Hudson-Odoi, who both have hamstring problems.







But Christian Pulisic, who has been nursing his own hamstring issues, trained fully this week and is in the squad.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will come up against his former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Lampard’s side are currently unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions.

How to watch Everton v Chelsea – what channel is it on?

The game at Goodison Park kicks off at 8pm and is being shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

West London Sport will have live text commentary as well as post-match reaction, player ratings and more.

As part of restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Merseyside area – like London – is in tier two, meaning a crowd of 2,000 can be admitted to Saturday’s match.

Team news

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Lampard confirmed that Pulisic is available despite having “a tiny bit of awareness” of his recent hamstring trouble.

The American recently returned to action, although he did not feature in this week’s Champions League game against FK Krasnodar

“With Christian it’s a work in progress,” Lampard added.

“I don’t want to call this an injury. Had the midweek game been a different type of game it may have been one where I would have used him.

“We know his abilities. He showed them when he came on against Leeds last week.

“I just have to find a way to get the best out of him regularly and consistently.”

Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi are expected to be available again within a couple of weeks.

Chelsea legend Ancelotti in difficult spell at Everton

Ancelotti remains a popular figure among Chelsea fans from his time in west London.

His Everton side started the campaign with a bang and topped the table after five games.

Since then they have taken just four points from their past six outings and have dropped to ninth.

Lampard believes injury problems and the competitive nature of the Premier League are the main reasons for Everton’s difficult spell.

“I just think that’s the Premier League and the nature of it,” Lampard said.

“They started very well, they had quality players, they have brought in quality players, they have a fantastic manager, one of the best in the world.

“But the Premier League is unforgiving. I know they have had a few injuries, but we all have our own moments or patches where results are challenging.”







