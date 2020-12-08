Chelsea end group stage with dull draw

Chelsea 1 FK Krasnodar 1 24' Cabella 27' Jorginho (pen)

Chelsea were below par in the final game of their Champions League group.

The fit-again Billy Gilmour played the full 90 minutes for the Blues, who were already through to the knockout phase as group winners.







Jorginho equalised with a first-half penalty less than four minutes after Krasnodar took the lead.

The Russian side looked dangerous going forward and went ahead when Tonny Vilhena laid the ball back to former Newcastle midfielder Remy Cabella, who fired past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga at his near post.

Chelsea responded quickly, with Jorginho tucking away his spot-kick after Tammy Abraham was brought down by Kaio.

The home side struggled to create clear-cut chances but youngster Tino Anjorin, making his full Chelsea debut, was lively on the left flank.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson, Jorginho, Kovacic (Kante 74), Gilmour, Anjorin (80), Havertz (Werner 74), Abraham.

Subs not used: Caballero, Ziger, Alonso, Pulisic, Tomori, Zouma, Mount, Chilwell, James.







