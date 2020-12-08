Chelsea v Krasnodar player ratings

Chelsea completed their Champions League group stage with a 1-1 draw at home to FK Krasnodar. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

Back in the side and with a chance to impress, the Spanish keeper was beaten at his near post for the opening goal but later dived to his right to pull off a smart save after Jorginho had given the ball away.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

A typical Azpilicueta display. The captain was solid defensively and always willing to get forward.

Andreas Christensen: 7

Always looked to play the ball out of defence to try to get Chelsea going on a night they didn’t find their rhythm.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Stayed alert at the heart of Chelsea’s defence when the visitors often threatened.

Emerson Palmieri: 6

Operated as virtually another winger at times but it was a frustrating night for the Italy international as not much went his way in the attacking third.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Not at his best, but neat and tidy in midfield before going off in the second half.

Jorginho: 6

Calmly tucked away a penalty to bring Chelsea level. Did struggle against a determined Krasnodar midfield though and the Russian side almost scored after Jorginho lost possession.

Billy Gilmour: 7

A welcome sight for Chelsea fans. Gilmour comfortably completed the 90 minutes on his return to the starting line-up after his knee injury.

Tino Anjorin: 7

The youngster, making his full debut, was lively on the left-hand side and can be pleased with his contribution. The highlight of his performance was a lovely ball through to Havertz, who was unable to apply the finish.

Kai Havertz: 7

Always keen to get on the ball and make things happen. His sharpness is clearly returning although he will have been disappointed not to score after being set up by Anjorin.

Tammy Abraham: 7

Won the penalty and worked hard up front. Would have wanted a goal though and had a decent chance in the second half but was denied by the keeper.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Kept things ticking over in midfield after replacing Kovacic for the final 16 minutes.

Timo Werner: 6

Made an impact after also coming for the final 16 minutes and almost scored with a late shot wide. Olivier Giroud was later introduced for a 10-minute cameo.







