Chelsea v Crystal Palace: team news and how to watch the game

It’s Chelsea v Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Christian Pulisic is back in the Blues squad after injury and could play some part, while Thiago Silva is in line for his home league debut. Chelsea are favourites but Palace have looked dangerous this season – and recently won at Manchester United.







How to watch Chelsea v Crystal Palace – what channel is it on?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm and is being shown live on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra and BT Sport Ultimate.

West London Sport will have live text commentary from Stamford Bridge as well as post-match reaction, player ratings and more.

As part of restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, supporters are still unable to attend matches.

And a rise in the infection rate means a planned phased return has now been scrapped.

Team news

Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, Blues boss Frank Lampard confirmed that Pulisic is back in the squad.

The American, who has had a hamstring injury, is not fit to start the game, but could be involved at some stage.

Hakim Ziyech is not yet ready to return. He is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered during a pre-season friendly at Brighton.

“Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow,” Lampard said.

“He won’t start the match because of the injury he’s had. It’s been a difficult injury.

“I am very keen to get him back in there, so it’s great to have him back for the boost he can give the team. He’s an important player for us.

“Hakim Ziyech is getting closer but is not quite fit enough to be on the bench.”

End of the road for Alonso?

It remains to be seen whether Marcos Alonso will be included in Lampard’s squad.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Lampard refused to confirm or deny he was involved in a heated exchange with Alonso during the recent draw at West Brom.

Lampard’s side came back from three down to draw 3-3 at The Hawthorns, where Alonso was substituted at the interval after an appalling first-half display.

Asked about reports of a dressing-room row between the pair, Blues boss Lampard did not deny it had taken place.

He said: “I’m not going to disclose what goes on in the dressing room. I think that would be wrong.

“It was a game we were disappointed to be 3-0 down at half-time in. I had to make changes.

“All I ask from all the players is that whatever, for good or for bad, that the players stick together in every moment because that’s the only thing that brings a successful group.

“That’s as much as I’ve got to say on it.”

There have been doubts about Alonso’s future – particularly since Chelsea’s signing of England left-back Ben Chilwell.

A number of Italian clubs have been linked with Alonso and Emerson Palmieri amid reports that at least one of them is likely to move on.

Lampard insisted any exchange with Alonso will have no bearing on the situation.

He said: “It doesn’t affect anything ongoing. I cannot have grudges.

“We carry on. We work, we’re honest with each other and we carry on working to get better and better.

“Things happen during the course of a season. They happen a lot.”







