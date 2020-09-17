Gallagher signs Chelsea deal and completes West Brom loan move

Conor Gallagher has signed a new five-year Chelsea contract and joined West Bromwich Albion on a season’s loan.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues, but last season started 44 games in the Championship during loan spells with Charlton Athletic and Swansea City.







Gallagher has represented England at every age group from Under-17s to Under-21s.

Blues head coach Frank Lampard has said that he needs to manage a large squad and suggested some players would be leaving Stamford Bridge following the team’s 3-1 win over Brighton on Monday night.

The midfield looks particularly congested, with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour all able to play in a central role.

Academy graduate Lewis Baker is also on the books but could follow Gallagher in leaving on loan, while Marco van Ginkel – who signed a one-year deal in June – is currently injured.

Former England international Danny Drinkwater has been told he can leave and has not been allocated a squad number by Lampard.







