Werner should shake off knock for Liverpool game
Timo Werner picked up a knock during Chelsea’s win at Brighton but is expected to be fit for this weekend’s game against Liverpool.
However, Christian Pulisic, who missed Monday’s victory, looks a doubt for the visit of the champions to Stamford Bridge.
Werner, making his debut along with fellow new signing Kai Havertz, took a kick while winning the penalty which led to Chelsea’s first goal in the 3-1 win at the Amex Stadium.
He completed the full 90 minutes, though, and boss Frank Lampard does not believe there is any cause for alarm.
Lampard said: “Timo took a knock when he won the penalty. It’s more of a dead leg, we hope.
“I’d like to think that if it’s a dead leg then we’ve got a bit of time to get him back.
“And obviously he finished the game after having that earlyish knock.”
Werner was lively up front and his performance suggested he will be a major problem for Premier League defences this season.
Pulisic, who sustained a hamstring injury during the FA Cup final, had been training with the rest of the squad and was expected to feature on Monday.
But the American has suffered a setback and is being assessed.
Lampard explained: “Christian was training with us last week but he had a little bit of discomfort a couple of days ago where he was trying to train with us and be in contention to play.
“It would have been a big ask and he’s had to take a few steps back.
“We’ll have to see. That’s one that we don’t have big news on at the minute. We’ll see.”
Dapo Adeniran
15/09/2020 @ 6:12 pm
With kepa in goal, Chelsea will find it difficult to get to the top 4, Lampard will be sacked eventually. Mendy should come in quickly b4 it is too late. We should pray for our players to stay injury free this season.
Amaechi Gideon
15/09/2020 @ 5:24 pm
Well done guys, keep it up
OLOKO KOLAWOLE
15/09/2020 @ 1:03 pm
Perfect start of the season brilliant display Werner will look like Drogba to all deffender and he will score Goals well done Super Franky.
onesmus
15/09/2020 @ 10:29 am
Lampard check on your defence and we need pulisic back
challenge Makaya
15/09/2020 @ 9:39 am
#CFC# We want #Edouard Mendy# to be the Champions, not #Kepa# do something Frankie Lampard,
challenge
15/09/2020 @ 9:31 am
Well done boys
prince dicky
15/09/2020 @ 7:45 am
nice work supper Frankie we expect pulsic back in action