Frank says Brentford will look to attack Chelsea

Thomas Frank insists his Brentford side will look to attack Chelsea in Saturday’s west London derby.

The Bees have made a fine start to life in the top flight but will face a major test when the European champions and current Premier League leaders visit.

Nevertheless, head coach Frank says they will stick to their attacking principles.







“We’re here to be an asset to the Premier League and the best way to do that is to be on the front foot,” he said.

“We’re not going out there to put in a nice performance, do well, with everyone liking Brentford. We’re going out there to try to attack them and win.

“They are a team with top-quality, world-class players in every position and have one of the best managers in the world in Thomas Tuchel.

“I don’t think there’s a weak spot. But we love that challenge and we can’t wait for it.”

Brentford expect Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt to be fit.

They missed the win at West Ham prior to the international break but have since returned to training.







