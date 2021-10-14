Brentford duo expected to be fit for Chelsea game

Brentford expect Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt to be fit for Saturday’s derby against Chelsea.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said on Thursday afternoon he believes both players “should be available” for the visit of the European champions.

They missed the win at West Ham prior to the international break but have since returned to training.

However, Shandon Baptiste suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Hammers and will miss out.

Frank added that all his players who have been away on international duty have returned unscathed.







