Brentford v Chelsea – the four key battles

Brentford host Chelsea in a west London derby at the Community Stadium on Saturday. Here are four battles likely to be crucial.







Ivan Toney v Andreas Christensen

Brentford talisman Toney will want to make his presence felt against a generally rock-solid defence. The calm presence of Christensen at the heart of Chelsea’s back three has been key to their success under boss Thomas Tuchel, but they could face an uncomfortable evening against the Bees.

Christian Norgaard v Jorginho

The midfield battle will be all-important. Jorginho likes to pull the strings for Chelsea but can struggle when the going gets tough, so Norgaard will be looking to impose himself.

Sergi Canos v Ben Chilwell or Marcos Alonso

Canos, playing on the right, is one of several Bees players to have impressed on his step up to the top flight. It will be interesting to see how he fares on the flank against the European champions and Premier League leaders.

Pontus Jansson v Romelu Lukaku

Jansson holds things together at the back for Brentford, who will face a huge challenge in dealing with Lukaku. They have defended very well so far this season and will need to be switched on at all times against the Blues.







