Maresca insists Fernandez will be staying at Chelsea

Enzo Maresca has dismissed reports linking Enzo Fernandez with Real Madrid and insisted the midfielder will stay at Chelsea.

Real are expected to make an approach for Fernandez this summer.

The Spanish club have been interested in him for some time and look likely to make an offer.

But he is under contract until the summer of 2032 and Chelsea have no intention of selling him.

“It’s a main player for us. He’s one of the captains, he’s one of the leaders,” head coach Maresca said.

“This season he has been very good. He can be even better next season, starting from the first day.

“Nothing to say about speculation. His focus is on us and this is the most important thing.”

Asked bluntly if Fernandez would be staying, Maresca replied: “Yes”.

Fernandez was signed from Benfica in January 2023 in a deal worth just under £107m.

He made the move after impressing while helping Argentina win the World Cup weeks earlier.

After a difficult first few months in English football, when Chelsea’s decision to pay big money for him was questioned, he has since established himself as a key player.

Fernandez, 24, has impressed this season, scoring seven goals for the Blues and becoming a popular figure at Stamford Bridge.

Reports in his native Argentina have suggested he could move to Real this summer. There have even been claims that Fernandez has been house-hunting in Madrid.

However, the player has given no indication that he wants to leave Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu have been passed fit to return to the squad for Chelsea’s vital end-of-season game against Nottingham Forest.