Chelsea sign Fernandez in record-breaking deal
Chelsea have broken the British transfer record to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in a deal worth around £105m.
The transfer surpasses the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish 18 months ago.
Fernandez, who was bought by Benfica only last summer for a fee in the region of £10m, has signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
The Argentina World Cup-winner, 22, won the Best Young Player award at the tournament in Qatar.