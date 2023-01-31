Chelsea sign Fernandez in record-breaking deal

Chelsea have broken the British transfer record to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in a deal worth around £105m.

The transfer surpasses the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish 18 months ago.

Fernandez, who was bought by Benfica only last summer for a fee in the region of £10m, has signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentina World Cup-winner, 22, won the Best Young Player award at the tournament in Qatar.







