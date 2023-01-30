Chelsea and PSG discussing Ziyech move

Chelsea are in discussions with Paris St-Germain over a possible deal for Hakim Ziyech to join the French club.

Ziyech, 29, could be heading out of Stamford Bridge following a number of signings by the Blues during this month’s transfer window.

The Morrocco international was signed for £33m from Ajax in the summer of 2020 but has started just 33 Premier League matches.







Meanwhile, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Everton are interested in Conor Gallagher, who could also leave Chelsea ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline, either on loan or permanently.

Gallagher has been determined to establish himself as a first-team player at the Bridge but the expected signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica would push him further down the pecking order.







