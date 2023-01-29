Chelsea complete signing of Gusto on deal to 2030

Chelsea have completed the signing of right-back Malo Gusto from Lyon.

The deal is worth almost £31m and Gusto, 19, has been given a seven-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The France Under-21 international will give Chelsea cover for Reece James, who has been beset by injury problems and is currently working his way back from a knee problem.

His arrival continues a busy January transfer window window for the club.

Chelsea have bought Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile as well as signing Joao Felix on loan.







