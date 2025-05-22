Chelsea ready to fend off interest in Fernandez

Real Madrid are expected to make an approach for Enzo Fernandez.

The Spanish club have been interested in the Chelsea midfielder for some time and look likely to make an offer.

But he is under contract until the summer of 2032 and Chelsea have no intention of selling him.

Fernandez was signed from Benfica in January 2023 in a deal worth just under £107m.

He made the move after impressing while helping Argentina win the World Cup weeks earlier.

After a difficult first few months in English football, when Chelsea’s decision to pay big money for him was questioned, he has since established himself as a key player.

Fernandez, 24, has impressed this season, scoring seven goals for the Blues and becoming a popular figure at Stamford Bridge.

Reports in his native Argentina have suggested he could move to Real this summer.

However, the player has given no indication that he wants to leave.