Chelsea’s poor defending ‘has to stop’ – Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was furious after Chelsea were guilty of more appalling defending at Stamford Bridge, losing 4-2 to Arsenal.

The Blues, beaten by Real Madrid and thrashed by Brentford in their previous two home matches, have now conceded 11 goals in three games at the Bridge.

Boss Tuchel admitted his side, who are through to the FA Cup final but still not sure of a top-four finish, will be in “deep trouble” if the defensive lapses continue.

He said: “It’s absolutely impossible to do these things in consecutive matches, and we’re doing it.







“It’s a level of mistakes and amount of mistakes in consecutive games here at home. You cannot win football matches like this.

“The players get the full praise when they do it like they did in the last three matches and they have to face reality that it is impossible to win matches when you make mistakes like this.

“I see it now in consecutive matches and it has to stop, otherwise we are in deep trouble.”

One of Arsenal’s goals came after an error by Andreas Christensen, who was substituted at half-time.

But Tuchel insisted the mistake was not the reason Christensen was replaced.

The German said: “He said he cannot continue, so I think he has some problems and that’s why. I don’t take a player off because he does one mistake.”







