Chelsea v Arsenal player ratings

Chelsea were guilty of more woeful defending at Stamford Bridge, where they suffered another dismal defeat. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 4-2 loss to Aresnal.







Edouard Mendy: 6

Made a good low stop from Gabriel on six minutes but could do little about any of the goals which were all good finishes from Arsenal. Let down badly by his defence.

Reece James: 6

Probably the best of the back three in the first half, which isn’t saying much, and was moved to wing-back in the second half where he looked more dangerous.

Andreas Christensen: 4

His awful attempted backpass to Mendy led to Eddie Nketiah’s opening goal and he looked unconvincing and sloppy throughout the first half. Taken off at half-time for Thiago Silva.

Malang Sarr: 4

Another poor display from the defender, who is yet to convince in a Chelsea shirt. Beaten far too easily by Bukayo Saka prior to Arsenal’s second and found himself in the wrong position for the third as the ball bounced back off him and straight to Nketiah following a good challenge from Silva.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

Showed real hunger to get on the end of Mason Mount’s cross for Chelsea’s second but it was his poor pass which contributed to the third goal, allowing Nuno Tavares to play the ball into Nketiah. Gave away a penalty late on for a foul on Saka.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Showed energy in the first half with his pressing, which contributed to Timo Werner’s opening goal, but faded in the second half.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Made some important interceptions and picked up loose balls throughout the game but made an error on 23 minutes when he jumped in in midfield and lost out ,which preceded an effort from Nketiah which deflected just wide. An average performance.

Marcos Alonso: 6

A threat going forward but not good enough defensively. Caught completely out of position for Arsenal’s second and a better challenge on Granit Xhaka high up the pitch would have prevented the counter-attack which led to it from happening. Saw a couple of decent chances to score blocked and was replaced by Hakim Ziyech with ten minutes remaining.

Mason Mount: 7

Excellent low cross in for Azpilicueta to level the score at 2-2 and played a fantastic ball over the top for Alonso before half-time which he probably should have done better with. Chelsea’s most creative player in midfield but didn’t have much of an impact in the second half.

Romelu Lukaku: 5

Had an early opening on ten minutes when he slid an effort just wide after being played in by Loftus-

Cheek but spent most of the game watching what was happening and struggled to get involved. Replaced by Kai Havertz after an hour.

Timo Werner: 6

Was a bit fortunate to see his deflected strike beat Aaron Ramsdale to make it 1-1 but caused problems early on with his willingness to run the channels and in behind. Overall quite wasteful when presented with the ball in good positions, however.

Thiago Silva: 6

Brought on to steady the ship at half-time and made a good challenge on Nketiah before his third, though it mattered not as the ball came back off Sarr for the striker to score.

Kai Havertz: 6

Brought on to inject some life into the attack but struggled to really have an impact.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Chelsea’s final change, in place of Alonso, but didn’t really have time to influence the game.







