Tuchel insists Chelsea should fear no one
Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have no reason to fear any team ahead of Friday’s draw for the Champions League quarter-finals.
The Blues reached the last eight by comfortably seeing off Atletico Madrid and remain unbeaten under Tuchel.
And he believes they have shown they will be a match for any of Europe’s top sides.
“We feel that we deserve this. Results like this give you a certain edge,” Tuchel said.
“We are in this draw and I’m pretty sure no one wants to play against us.
“This will be a super-difficult challenge, of course, because we are in the last eight, which is a big step.
“But on we go and there is no need to be afraid. We’ll take what we get and we’ll prepare the best way possible.”