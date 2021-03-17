Chelsea cruise into Champions League quarter-finals

Chelsea 2 Atletico Madrid 0

Chelsea win 3-0 on aggregate

Hakim Ziyech’s first-half goal set Chelsea on the way to a routine victory and their first Champions League quarter-final appearance in seven years.

Ziyech side-footed the ball home from close range to round off a delightful counter-attack to double the aggregate lead against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge.







Thomas Tuchel’s sideremained dominant after the break with Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Antonio Rudiger all going close before substitute Emerson’s strike wrapped up the win in injury-time.

The only major moment of concern came when Cesar Azpilicueta was fortunate to avoid giving away a penalty at 0-0 when he briefly tugged Yannick Carrasco‘s shirt having underhit a back pass.

And the hosts made the most of their lucky break.

The crucial opener came when Kai Havertz was quickest to react to N’Golo Kante’s headed clearance and played a fine pass to Timo Werner, whose cross was turned in first time by Ziyech.

Chelsea wasted numerous chances to increase their lead before finally doing so on another breakaway when Emerson slid the ball home from fellow sub Christian Pulisic’s pass.

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso [Emerson 92], Ziyech [Pulisic 77], Werner [Hudson-Odoi 83], Havertz [Chilwell 92].

Subs not used: Kepa, Caballero, Gilmour, Anjorin, Giroud.







