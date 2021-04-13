Chelsea v Porto player ratings

Chelsea progressed in to the semi-finals of the Champions League with an aggregate 2-1 win over Porto. Here’s how we rated the Blues players in the 1-0 loss in the ‘home’ leg in Sevilla.









Edouard Mendy: 6

A terrible ball out from the back could easily have led to a first-half goal but he was otherwise almost untroubled he was beaten by Mehdi Taremi’s injury-time strike.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

Typically understated and typically effective, Chelsea’s captain was tenacious, faultless and a crucial presence in a fine team performance.

Thiago Silva: 8

Silva organised, cajoled and brought a vital calmness that spread throughout the team.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Rudiger was fortunate to get away with a sloppy first-half pass but his pace, power and front-foot defending was a big feature of the successful trip to Spain.

Reece James: 8

Defensively magnificent, James shone after the interval when he stood up to Porto’s aggressive tactics and also managed to pose problems in attack.

Jorginho: 9

Exceptional. Jorginho was the best player on the pitch, protecting the back four throughout with his positional nous and awareness, and creating space in tight areas when under severe pressure.

N’Golo Kante: 8

The Frenchman’s bustling display on his enforced return because of Mateo Kovacic’s injury played a huge part in a measured team performance although – to be picky – his final pass deserted him on a couple of occasions.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Solid reliable and faultless, like almost all his team-mates. Chilwell played within himself but gave just the sort of showing needed on a potentially testy evening.

Mason Mount: 7

One of Mount’s quieter games maybe, but the work-rate was exhausting to watch, the willingness to do the ugly things unquestionable – and exactly what was required.

Christian Pulisic: 8

Relentlessly fouled and barely protected, Pulisic was prevented from getting fully into the match by a cynical opposition but, crucially, won countless free-kicks to relieve pressure.

Kai Havertz: 7

Perhaps enlivened by a naughty arm-led challenge by Pepe, Havertz showed good determination and plenty of endeavour but wasted a couple of excellent positions after making good runs down the left before the break.








