Tuchel expects injured Kovacic to miss City game

Thomas Tuchel expects Mateo Kovacic to miss Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City this weekend.

Kovacic sat out the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Porto in Seville after picking up a hamstring injury in training.

He was replaced by the fit-again N’Golo Kante, who was outstanding in midfield as the Blues secured their place in the semi-finals, where they will face Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Boss Tuchel described Kante as “incredible” and praised his side for their disciplined performance.

But there was sadness for Kovacic, whose absence for the Wembley clash is a blow.







Asked if Kovacic’s injury might keep the Croatian out against City, Tuchel said: “For sure. Unfortunately yes. I was very sad yesterday to see him after 20 minutes in training have this muscle injury more or less out of nothing.

“He felt his hamstring. I think he is for sure out of the game against City as well. It’s a big loss. I was very sad for him.”

It was nevertheless a very good night for Chelsea, who remain in contention for two trophies.

Tuchel said: “Now it’s time to recover well. We have a semi-final on Saturday.

"We need good recovery. Hopefully we will catch some good sleep and then we prepare for the next game."








