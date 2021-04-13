Chelsea through to Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea 0 Porto 1

Chelsea win 2-1 on aggregate

Chelsea comfortably progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League despite a stunning goal by Porto in stoppage time.

The Blues, 2-0 up from the first leg, were hardly troubled by a toothless Porto side in Seville – until Mehdi Taremi scored with a spectacular overhead kick.







It was a mere consolation for the Portuguese team.

Mason Mount almost scored in the first half with a deflected strike that looped just wide after some good work by the lively Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic worked tirelessly in attack in support of Kai Havertz, who was again deployed as a centre-forward by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Porto needed to produce something special but struggled to create clear-cut chances and never looked like pulling off a comeback.

Chelsea will face Liverpool or Real Madrid in the last four.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount (Ziyech 86), Havertz (Giroud 90), Pulisic.

Subs not used: Caballero, Kepa, Christensen, Alonso, Emerson, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Werner.







