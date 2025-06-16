Maresca expects to sign winger and backs Delap for England

Enzo Maresca is sure Chelsea will sign a winger this summer.

The Blues decided not to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal following his season on loan from Manchester United.

Chelsea recently had a bid for Borussia Dortmund’s English wide-man Jamie Gittens rejected and are expected to make another approach for him now the transfer window has reopened.

Maresca said: “Jadon is not with us, so for sure that is a position that probably we need to do something. For sure something is going to happen.”

The Italian was speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Club World Cup opener against Los Angeles FC in Atlanta.

Head coach Maresca is expected to give a Chelsea debut to new signing Liam Delap – who he previously tipped to play for England.

Delap was pursued by several clubs prior to his recent move from Ipswich.

And Maresca has no doubt the striker will be a star for club and country.

“I said Liam can be England’s number nine when we played Ipswich,” he said.

“Now he is a Chelsea player, I’m going to say again: I don’t have any doubt that he can be England number nine.”