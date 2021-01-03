Lampard ‘not concerned’ by speculation over his Chelsea future

Frank Lampard insisted he was “not concerned” about speculation over his position after Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat against Manchester City.

The loss was Chelsea’s fourth in six matches and inevitably fuelled reports that Blues boss Lampard is under pressure.







“I’m not concerned on that point,” he said after the game at Stamford Bridge.

“I expected periods of difficulty this year. I said it when we beat Leeds and everyone was touting us to be title contenders.

“I know that it doesn’t come that easy. I know where we’re at.

“Whether it puts pressure on me or not is regardless because a month ago everyone was asking me when I’ll sign a new contract.

“Now people will be saying different things because in quick succession over a busy period we’ve lost four games of football.

“The pressure remains constant in this job and you know that in tough moments that will be there.

“My job is to keep working and to try and lift the players.”

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has not tended to give managers much time when results have gone against them.

Lampard was therefore asked at his post-match press conference if he felt the board understood that patience was needed.

He said: “I’m not going to speak for people above me or the board because I can never do that.

“I couldn’t answer one month ago am I going to get a new contract – I don’t start that conversation – and I can’t answer now what they’re thinking about whatever results.”







