Chelsea v Manchester City player ratings

Chelsea’s miserable run of form continued with a painful defeat at home against Manchester City. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-1 loss.

Edoaurd Mendy: 6

He had almost no chance with the goals, including Phil Foden’s near-post strike which beat him for pace from close-range, and made a couple of standout saves.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

Like Ben Chilwell he was left dreadfully exposed by the formation as City crowded the midfield and overloaded the wide areas time and time again. Azpilicueta had a torrid afternoon but never allowed his head to drop.

Thiago Silva: 6

Used the ball better than his defensive colleagues and was one of the only players to emerge with a tad of credit from a performance in which the team never got to grips with City’s tactics and formation.

Kurt Zouma: 5

Zouma simply didn’t have the nous or awareness to deal with Kevin De Bruyne’s movement and never seemed comfortable against the Belgian.

Ben Chilwell: 5

Chelsea’s other full-back was also regularly left outnumbered and could do little to thwart the danger posed by an increasingly confident City side.

N’Golo Kante: 5

He was bypassed way too easily by City’s busy midfield meaning his strengths were rarely used. Kante was never likely to show the creative quality needed against City’s deep and well-drilled defensive unit before having to go off with what looked like a worrying hamstring strain.

Mateo Kovacic: 5

Kovacic was busy enough but too often wasteful in possession and, like the team, largely ineffective.

Mason Mount: 5

As tireless as ever but the majority of Mount’s work, after an encouraging Chelsea start, was trying to close down the opposition and win back possession and he had little influence in the final third.

Hakim Ziyech: 4

Understandably off the pace and imprecise with his passing after his injury lay-off, Ziyech looked a shadow of the player who dazzled before being sidelined. Tempting though it was to play him, he simply didn’t look ready to start – especially given how bright Callum Hudson-Odoi has looked in recent games.

Christian Pulisic: 6

The American was Chelsea’s best attacking player by some distance – albeit for much of the game he appeared to be the only attacking player making having any sort of influence.

Timo Werner: 5

The German looked happier in the central striking role but, after a decent enough start, he made little impact. Hardly anything was created for Werner but he was unconvincing when given the chance to run at defenders.

Billy Gilmour: 6

Gimpour’s late appearance was one of the few bright spots on a grim day and he may well get further chances to shine if Kante’s injury is in any way serious.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6

The in-form winger made sure the bizarre decision not to start him looked even more questionable after coming on, posing problems and scoring a fine goal.







