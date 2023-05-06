Chelsea assessing Chilwell hamstring injury

Chelsea are assessing a hamstring injury Ben Chilwell picked up during the 3-1 win at Bournemouth.

The injury-plagued left-back limped off 15 minutes from the end of the game.

Interim boss Frank Lampard said afterwards that it was not yet clear whether the problem is serious but that it is a “worry”.









Chilwell was sidelined for much of last season with a long-term knee injury and also missed two months of the current campaign.

“It was his hamstring. We don’t know how serious but with a hamstring at this stage of the season he has got to be a worry for the last four games,” Lampard said.

Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix gave Chelsea their first win since Lampard’s return.

The Blues, beaten in all six of their previous matches since Lampard took interim charge, went ahead through Conor Gallagher’s early goal.

Matias Vina equalised for Bournemouth, who had chances to go ahead before Badiashile’s first goal for Chelsea – a flicked header from Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick – and Joao Felix’s cool finish after exchanging passes with fellow substitute Raheem Sterling.

Lampard said: “I’m happy. We’ve had a tough run – and a tough year – and there’s a lot of work to do, but the performance and the result I think were really good.

“We deserved to win the game and it was a nice step forward for the group. It’s an important first step. These moments are important for the group.”







