Late goals give Chelsea victory at Bournemouth

Bournemouth 1 Chelsea 3 9' Gallagher 21' Viña 82' Badiashile 86' Joao Felix

Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix gave Chelsea their first win since Frank Lampard’s return.

The Blues, beaten in all six of their previous matches since Lampard took interim charge, went ahead through Conor Gallagher’s early goal.

Matias Vina equalised for Bournemouth, who had chances to go ahead before Badiashile’s first goal for Chelsea – a flicked header from Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick – and Joao Felix’s cool finish after exchanging passes with fellow substitute Raheem Sterling.







Gallagher sneaked between two defenders to head in N’Golo Kante’s cross after nine minutes .

But the Cherries responded with a beautifully-worked goal – a slick move which culminated in Vina curling a shot into the top corner after being teed up by Ryan Christie.

Vina was denied another goal by a brilliant second-half save from keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

And there was a major let-off for the visitors a couple of minutes before Badiashile’s all-important goal when Dango Ouattara missed a sitter by heading over from close range.

Chelsea: Kepa, Badiashile, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell (Azpilicueta 75), Kante (Loftus-Cheek 63), Fernandez, Gallagher, Madueke (Ziyech 76), Havertz (Joao Felix 84), Mudryk (Sterling 63).

Subs not used: Mendy, Kovacic, Pulisic, Hall.







