Bournemouth v Chelsea players ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 8

Could do little about Bournemouth’s goal, which was curled into the top left corner by Matias Vina. But was otherwise solid and made several important stops to keep the Cherries at bay in a dominant second-half spell from the home side.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7

Had his hands full against the lively Vina and although the Bournemouth wing-back had some joy against him, the Chelsea academy product held his own defensively and had some good moments going forward.

Benoit Badiashile: 8

Scored the decisive second goal when he turned in a well-delivered Conor Gallagher free-kick. Was defensively sound alongside Thiago Silva.

Thiago Silva: 8

A regal performance at the heart of the Chelsea defence by the veteran Brazilian. Made a wonderfully-timed tackle inside the box to deny Dominic Solanke as he went to shoot from close range and was a key factor in keeping a lively Bournemouth at bay in the second half.

Ben Chilwell: 6

Limped off with a worrying-looking hamstring problem in the second half to add to Chelsea’s already-lengthy injury list. Offered little going forward as Chelsea soaked up plenty of pressure but was solid defensively.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Edging back to his best form with an all-action display before being taken off after an hour. Set up the first Chelsea goal with a perfect cross and covered plenty of ground in midfield.

Enzo Fernandez: 6

Has moments on the ball when he looks every inch a player that cost over £100m, with his incisive passing. However, he was far too easily bypassed by runners from the Bournemouth midfield and is simply not a defensive midfielder.

Conor Gallagher: 7

Nodded Chelsea in front from close range after nine minutes in a typically busy display.

Noni Madueke: 7

A decent display. Always a threat on the right side of a Chelsea front three but lacked an end product.

Kai Havertz: 5

Had one chance in the second half when he nodded over from close range in what was an otherwise anonymous performance.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 5

Booked for a blatant dive early in the first half and did little else afterwards and was substituted after 62 minutes for Raheem Sterling.

Joao Felix: 6

Rolled in the third goal with his first touch after coming off the bench late in the game.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Had some good moments on the ball after replacing Kante and played his part in the build-up to the third Chelsea goal

Raheem Sterling: 6

Dropped to the bench after some underwhelming displays and booed by the Chelsea fans when introduced in the second half, but showed his class with a lovely run and pass that set up Felix for the third goal to kill off the game.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Replaced the injured Chilwell with few alarms as Chelsea sealed the win two late goals.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

