Gilmour pushing for regular Chelsea place, Lampard says

Frank Lampard praised Billy Gilmour after Chelsea’s FA Cup win against Morecambe and said the youngster is pushing for a regular place.

Gilmour was hugely impressive after breaking into the first team last season.







The young Scot has since had to be eased back after a knee injury but showed his ability again in Sunday’s 4-0 victory.

Boss Lampard has plenty of midfield options but has no doubt Gilmour will be a pivotal player for the Blues.

Lampard said: “I think Billy is pushing and I think he’s been pushing since he made his breakthrough last season.

“Against top-level opposition in Liverpool on his debut he played brilliantly and was man of the match.

“His injury came after that but I knew Billy would be a very, very good player for this club to say the least.

“So he’s pushing. He came in, his attitude was good and he moves the ball well.”

Lampard also confirmed that Fikayo Tomori, who came on as a late substitute, could be set to leave Chelsea on loan.







