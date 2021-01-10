Chelsea v Morecambe player ratings

Timo Werner scored his first goal in 13 games as Chelsea moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a routine victory over League Two side Morecambe. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

An attempt to anticipate a first-half cross almost led to the visitors taking the lead but he recovered to make a fine scrambling save – just about the reserve keeper’s only notable action.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Predictably tenacious and effective, Azpilicueta saw plenty of the ball and used it well, marking his 401st Chelsea appearance with a fine assist for Kai Havertz’s late header.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

A trouble-free day against a team unable to get any sort of grip on the game and test the Blues defensively.

Kurt Zouma: 6

An easy afternoon’s work for Zouma, although one scuffed clearance could have gifted Morecambe a goal before the break.

Emerson: 6

Saw plenty of the ball and was faultless and steady. He had a couple of decent strikes on goal but needs to show much more to have a chance of ousting Ben Chilwell and staying in the side.

Billy Gilmour: 8

The Scot was mightily impressive, albeit against second-rate opposition. Gilmour never wasted possession, did what little defensive work he had to with panache and played with good tempo.

Mason Mount: 8

A rasping first-half strike set Chelsea on their way on his 22nd birthday and Mount was the driving force in midfield. It was another performance of great maturity at both ends of the pitch.

Kai Havertz: 8

Havertz looked a little uncertain early on but settled well and after Mount’s opening goal he started to drop deep and create space and chances with his passing and vision and clever movement. His header for Werner’s goal was excellent and showed his desire as well as his quality.

Hakim Ziyech: 7

Like Havertz, Ziyech took his time to find his feet with a couple of clumsy moments but then became increasingly influential, setting up the second and third goals and causing no end of problems with his left foot when coming in from the right flank.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 8

The England winger was devastating at times, taking his goal well and constantly posing problems with his pace and trickery. But boss Frank Lampard will want more from his final ball.

Timo Werner: 6

A welcome goal crowned a typically busy performance from the German but he still looks some way off the player who started his Chelsea career in such blistering style.

Christian Pulisic: 7

The American was sharp in his 20-minute appearance and could easily have had a couple of goals.

Olivier Giroud: 6

A quiet late cameo for the four-time FA Cup winner with the game already won.

Tammy Abraham: 7

Abraham was eager to impress and showed a neat touch and plenty of desire.

Fikayo Tomori: 6

A first appearance since September saw Tomori barely get a sniff of action with the game almost exclusively being played at the other end of the pitch.

Timo Anjorin: 6

A useful 10 minutes for Anjorin but once again he didn’t get much time to shine,







