Werner ends goal drought in Chelsea cup win

Chelsea 4 Morecambe 0 18' Mount 45' Werner 49' Hudson-Odoi 85' Havertz

Timo Werner scored his first goal in 13 matches as Chelsea cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi also netted in a one-sided game at Stamford Bridge.







Mount opened the scoring with a low right-footed shot from near the edge of the penalty area.

Werner made it 2-0 just before half-time, applying the finish from close range after Hakim Ziyech’s right-wing cross was headed towards the striker by Havertz.

Ziyech set up the third by clipping the ball in to Hudson-Odoi, who timed his run perfectly and slotted home.

Havertz made it four by heading in César Azpilicueta’s cross with five minutes remaining.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma (Tomori 80), Emerson, Gilmour, Mount (Abraham 74), Hudson-Odoi (Anjorin 80), Havertz, Ziyech (Pulisic 68), Werner (Giroud 68).

Subs not used: Caballero, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic.







