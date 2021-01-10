Werner ends goal drought in Chelsea cup win
Timo Werner scored his first goal in 13 matches as Chelsea cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi also netted in a one-sided game at Stamford Bridge.
Mount opened the scoring with a low right-footed shot from near the edge of the penalty area.
Werner made it 2-0 just before half-time, applying the finish from close range after Hakim Ziyech’s right-wing cross was headed towards the striker by Havertz.
Ziyech set up the third by clipping the ball in to Hudson-Odoi, who timed his run perfectly and slotted home.
Havertz made it four by heading in César Azpilicueta’s cross with five minutes remaining.
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma (Tomori 80), Emerson, Gilmour, Mount (Abraham 74), Hudson-Odoi (Anjorin 80), Havertz, Ziyech (Pulisic 68), Werner (Giroud 68).
Subs not used: Caballero, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic.