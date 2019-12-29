Lampard reveals Jody Morris’ part in key decision

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hopes giving Tariq Lamptey his debut in the sensational 2-1 win over Arsenal will convince him to sign a new contract.

The 19-year-old right-back impressed after coming on for the final third of the match and helped the Blues recover from 1-0 down with less than seven minutes of normal time remaining.





Lamptey, who has been with Chelsea since joining the under-7s, is in talks over a new deal when his current contract runs out in the summer of 2020.

Lampard also said Lamptey was a “credit” to the backroom staff and coaching team and said assistant boss Jody Morris and assistant coach Joe Edwards told Lampard to “believe and trust” Lamptey.

“I listened to that,” added Lampard, who also praised Lamptey’s “fearless” performance.

“My question to Jody was ‘has he got the confidence and personality to deal with this?’ It’s a tough game to come on when there is a responsibility to try to turn it. But Jody said ‘no problem’.

“He was a real catalyst and gave us a more of an edge down the right.

“I have seen him when I was my coaching badges. I saw him train a lot. I know he has a different dimension as a right back or wing-back.

“He has pace and a low centre of gravity, can go by people and wants to work on his end product and all his last bits.”







