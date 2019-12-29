Arsenal v Chelsea player ratings

A sensational second-half comeback saw Jorginho and Tammy Abraham score as Chelsea earned a second consecutive away win in north London. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-1 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

The Spaniard didn’t have a chance with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal and had precious little else to do.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Like all his fellow defenders, Rudiger had a testy match against the pace of Lacazette and Aubameyang, but showed more aggression and began to get the upper hand as Chelsea were more proactive as the game wore on.

Kurt Zouma: 6

As with Rudiger, he improved as the team began to press higher and take the game to Arsenal.

Fikayo Tomori: 5

He had a traumatic afternoon both as a centre-half in a three, and more understandably when he filled in as a makeshift right-back. The change helped the team but he looked uncomfortable and was sensibly replaced after the interval.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Another poor afternoon going forward but he stuck to his defensive duties impressively.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Chelsea’s best player from a bad bunch in the first half when he offered what little composure the visitors could muster. He showed good versatility to recognise when to stick or twist and was perhaps surprisingly taken off late on.

N’Golo Kante: 6

The Frenchman once again again covered a jaw-dropping amount of ground. He was generally excellent in defence, but there were a few misplaced passes and he was fortunate to get away with a moment’s hesitation near his own goal after the break.

Emerson: 5

He lost Aubameyang at the far post for Arsenal’s first-half goal because of a total lapse in concentration and was caught napping on a couple of other occasions. He was the man to be sacrificed when Lampard brought on Jorginho.

Mason Mount: 6

He had one decent strike on goal after a smart corner in the first half and teed up Jorginho’s leveller in an improved second-half showing where he showed good ability on the ball in the final third.

Willian: 6

A willing runner as ever and his efforts were rewarded when he set up Abraham’s late winner after one of many surging runs down the right. His quality was dubious, but his work-rate phenomenal and he never shirked, even when Chelsea were really struggling.

Tammy Abraham: 7

He struggled to get into the game as Chelsea were outplayed but was excellent after the interval, winning more than his fair share of aerial contests and making a real nuisance of himself against an increasingly flustered defence.

Jorginho: 8

Jorginho changed the course of the game, being the central figure in the tactical reshuffle that saw Chelsea begin to dominate possession and then grabbing the vital equaliser. He spread calmness to his colleagues although he was perhaps lucky not be cautioned for a second yellow card.

Tariq Lamptey: 8

A mightily impressive debut from the 19-year-old, whose introduction brought a new dimension to Chelsea’s attacking play. He set up a great chance for Abraham with one surging run and cute pass, and never looked overawed.

Callum-Hudson-Odoi: 6

Much better from Hudson-Odoi, who has looked a little shorn of confidence in recent times. The winger kept the Gunners defence occupied and concerned, and forced them to double up and defend deeper against his pace.

