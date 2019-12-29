Abraham grabs winner as Chelsea fight back to beat Arsenal

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Jorginho and Tammy Abraham scored late on as Chelsea fought back with a stunning second-half display to win a pulsating London derby.

The Blues were second best for the first 30 minutes and trailed to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s header.





But boss Frank Lampard switched from five at the back five minutes later and the Blues then began to dominate.

A diabolical error by Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno gifted Jorginho, who came on in the tactical reshuffle, an 83-minute equaliser.

And Abraham turned smartly and drilled home the winner on the counter attack after 87 minutes to earn a second consecutive away win in north London.

Chelsea were dismal early on and trailed to Aubameyang’s header when he headed in at the back post after losing Emerson following a near-post flick at a corner.

And the Blues continued to be outplayed, forcing Lampard to take off Emerson and bring on Jorginho and switch to a flat back four.

Kurt Zouma then had the away side’s best chance of the half, only to fail to connect at the far post when well placed.

But the Gunners were by far the sharper, with Mesut Ozil shining in midfield and Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette posing constant problems in attack.

The second period was a different matter and increasing pressure was rewarded when Mason Mount free-kick’s was missed by Leno and Jorginho tapped the ball in to make it 1-1.

The winner followed four minutes later, Abraham playing a one-two with Willian and calmly firing the ball home.

Chelsea: Kepa, Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori [Lamptey 59] Azpilicueta, Kovacic [Hudson-Odoi 70], Kante, Emerson [Jorginho 34], Mount, Willian, Abraham.

Subs not used: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Batshuayi.







