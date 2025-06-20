Sharman-Lowe gets new Chelsea contract and makes loan move

Goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe has been given a new three-year contract by Chelsea and has joined League One club Bolton on a season-long loan.

Sharman-Lowe, 22, has been with Chelsea since the age of 17 and spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers in League Two.

The England Under-21 international will now get a chance to play more first-team football, this time in the third tier.

Bolton have been looking to bring in a keeper and also showed an interest in QPR’s Murphy Cooper, who is set to join Barnsley.