Chelsea v Villa player ratings

Chelsea were forced to settle for a point against Aston Villa following a vastly improved performance from the 3-1 defeat against Arsenal. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Edouard Mendy: 6

He made a regulation save from Jack Grealish in the first half and, although there was a worrying flap at a cross, there was little he could do about the goal and his distribution was sound.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Azpilicueta’s more defensive outlook was preferred to Reece James and the Spaniard was generally solid in open play. He switched off from a first-half free-kick that Kortney Hause headed over and was cautioned for a foul on the tricky Anwar El Ghazi, but managed to win the majority of his battles.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

A no-nonsense display from Rudiger, who has adopted a less complicated approach on his rare appearances this season. He kept things simple and quickly recycled possession to more able team-mates.

Andreas Christensen: 7

The Dane defended with commonsense and read things well. He rightly recognised it was his job to take responsibility with the ball and was a key reason why the tempo was high from the home side.

Ben Chilwell: 8

Much better from Chilwell after a below-par showing against Arsenal. He was increasingly influential, always available and always supporting Christian Pulisic. He set up the opening goal, sent in numerous teasing crosses and so nearly scored a wonderful winner with a delicious injury-time volley.

Jorginho: 5

He did some good things with and without the ball – particularly in the first half – but is a liability defensively when the play gets stretched, as it did after the break.

N’Golo Kante: 8

A tremendous shift from Kante, that was matched by the outstanding John McGinn in a fascinating midfield tussle. The Frenchman got better in the latter stages when he dropped further back after Jorginho was replaced.

Mason Mount: 8

Another highly impressive and effective Mount display. The England midfielder’s link-up play was exceptional. He shone in the first 45 minutes, helping to tee up the goal and remained a forceful presence.

Callum Huson-Odoi: 7

Exactly as Frank Lampard wanted from Hudson-Odoi, who shone in the first half but was more closely marshalled after the interval. He ran with pace and meaning when coming inside and still managed to offer an outlet and keep his shape at both ends of the pitch.

Christian Pulisic: 7

Pulisic could easily have had a first-half hat-trick, and should have taken two of the chances. It was a livewire performance but, crucially, he lacked an end product.

Olivier Giroud: 7

He scored a fine goal from his only chance having been involved in the build up too and led the line in trademark style.

Kai Havertz: 6

A couple of delightful flicks and passes instigated some dangerous situations during his 20-minute appearance and he showed signs of getting back towards a decent level.

Timo Werner: 5

Having gone 10 games without a goal he was sensibly rested. He looked lively after coming on late in the game but wasted a good opportunity to end his drought when he fired an effort over.







