Chelsea v Aston Villa line-ups: Six Blues changes, Hudson-Odoi in, no James, Villa trio out

Callum Hudson-Odoi starts for Chelsea this evening.

Boss Frank Lampard has made six changes, with Cesar Azpilicueta coming in for Reece James – who is not in the matchday squad – and Jorginho starting in place of Mateo Kovacic.







The other changes see Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Olivier Giroud also come in.

Villa are without the suspended Tyrone Mings and the injured Trezeguet, while on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley cannot play against his parent club.

Click here for live text commentary from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Giroud

Subs: Kepa, Silva, Abraham, Werner, Tomori, Kovacic, Gilmour, Havertz, Emerson.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Traore, El Ghazi, Watkins

Subs: Heaton, Taylor, Hourihane, Nakamba, Engels, Guilbert, Elmohamady, Davis, Ramsey.







