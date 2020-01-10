Chelsea star Pulisic sidelined by ‘nasty’ injury

Christian Pulisic faces a spell on the sidelines with a hip injury.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says the American will be out “for a few weeks” with an adductor problem he picked up in training.

Pulisic, 21, had been in excellent form for the Blues.

“He’s got a tendon injury and it’s disappointing for us,” Lampard said.

“We’ll have to see how quickly he recovers because it’s quite a nasty injury. He was in pain when it happened.”

Marcos Alonso has returned to training after a hamstring problem but is not fit enough to be considered for Saturday’s game against Burnley.

Meanwhile, Lampard has blocked a potential move for Andreas Christensen and indicated that Chelsea are not pursuing a deal to sign Moussa Dembele despite being linked with the former Fulham forward.







