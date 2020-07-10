Chelsea have Mateo Kovacic back from injury for Saturday’s game against Sheffield United but Frank Lampard has confirmed that Billy Gilmour’s season has been ended by a knee injury.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday afternoon, Blues boss Lampard also confirmed that N’Golo Kante will not be available this weekend because of a hamstring problem.







Meanwhile, Fikayo Tomori is almost fit but is not yet ready to rejoin the squad.

The return of Kovacic from an Achilles injury is a boost for Chelsea as they battle for a top-four finish.

But Gilmour’s injury is a blow for the youngster, who has earned rave reviews for some of his performances since breaking into the first team.

Gilmour had surgery on Friday morning and Lampard has told him he should feel pleased with his development this season.

Lampard said: “Billy Gilmour has had an operation on his knee, unfortunately, so will be out for somewhere between three and four months.

“I am obviously very disappointed, as he is. I spoke with him at length and have given him support.

“He is a tough boy and had just made the breakthrough. I explained to him he should be very pleased with what he has done.

“His attitude will get him back as soon as possible. His character is fantastic.”

Lampared refused to comment on Kai Havertz, who continues to be linked with move to Stamford Bridge.

Reports in Germany suggest Havertz wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen and is interested in a potential transfer to Chelsea.







