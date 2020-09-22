Lampard says he knows the best position for Havertz
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he knows Kai Havertz’s best position and the German’s role will become clear once he reaches full fitness.
Havertz played wide on the right on his debut against Brighton and was then used centrally against Liverpool – and Lampard has said the 21-year-old’s versatility will be a big plus this season.
But the Blues head coach said he has a role in mind for when Havertz and the team are more settled.
“I have my own ideas about him where I see him, but I think the main point at the minute for Kai is getting him fit,” Lampard explained.
“He is heavily – like the squad – in pre-season mode. Because of the situation, we aren’t in a position where we can bring in back-up players for big levels of money that we can wait and integrate them into the team.
“Kai has played in various positions through his career. He has played as a number eight and as a number 10 and he has played a lot on the right-hand side for Bayer Leverkusen last year.
“He has come here to be a huge talent for this team and we just need to get him fit and ready and then I think the position will be very clear.”
Meanwhile, recent signings Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell are in the squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley.
Emmanuel ezekiel
23/09/2020 @ 3:08 pm
His best position is no 10.please help us play him there mr frank.tanks.
bensmark
23/09/2020 @ 7:40 am
frankii until you change the boy kai’s postion we won’t get the best from him
Zakariyau hammed
22/09/2020 @ 11:05 pm
He need to play him as no 10 but to him that he should be fast on ball this is england not bundesliga
Georgewhite Chukwuemeka
22/09/2020 @ 10:51 pm
Super Franky pls stop this your english things what we want is result simple.
Muhammed Ukashat
22/09/2020 @ 10:34 pm
sack Lampard
jonku
22/09/2020 @ 9:37 pm
I think frank should be sacked because Chelsea cannot win any competition with frank who is bias and lacks experience. Chelsea is not a training ground for training coaches, we win titles we don’t train rookies.
Zikaboh
22/09/2020 @ 6:50 pm
HAVERTZ best position is no. 10 as has been mention several times himself, lamps should please utilise him in his prefered role to get d best out of him, yet we’ll give him time to adapt
Zikaboh
22/09/2020 @ 6:47 pm
Havertz best position is no. 10 as has been mention by him even many pundits and other futball legends, he should please be used in his prefered role to get best out of him, yet we must give him time to adapt
Ayodeji
22/09/2020 @ 6:30 pm
Not until lampard play harvatz has number 10,before he fit in.
Rufaitaliyu
22/09/2020 @ 6:29 pm
We the blues,knows what is in lampard’s mind that is english bias.,,
Ayodeji
22/09/2020 @ 6:24 pm
Not until lampard play kai harvetz as number 10 before he can fit in well.or else he will flop.
Olajubaje Emmanuel
22/09/2020 @ 6:22 pm
I wish you best of luck. let be patience for new arrival player. “Up Blue”
abdulrasheedabuubakar
22/09/2020 @ 5:56 pm
lampard you have to play him (kai hvz)as no:10 position in order to get him best in the team.