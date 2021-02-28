Chelsea v Manchester United player ratings

Chelsea were forced to settle for a point against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated the Blues players in the 0-0 draw.









Edouard Mendy: 6

He was assured in all aspects and kept his concentration well – notably when making a super near-post block from Scott McTominay.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Was his usual dependable self and he needed to be against the pace and direct running of Marcus Rashford. The Spaniard picked his moments when to join in the attack and got the balance right.

Andreas Christensen: 7

Composed and intelligent stuff from the Dane, who continues to excel playing in the centre of a back three where his reading of the game is allowed to flourish.

Antonio Rudiger: 8

An excellent display by the German, who was reliable in defence, used the ball well in both his short and long passing and made a couple of rampaging runs.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

A sprightly first half by Hudson-Odoi, who went close to scoring with a dipping attempt from outside the box and almost set up a goal for Olivier Giroud with a stunning cross. His afternoon was cut short by injury.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Kante was brought into to provide protection on the counter-attack and did just that, crucially in the 90th minute when he raced back to stop United scoring. He was guilty of giving the ball away on several occasions when he tried to play from deep but his energy and ability to break up play was second to none.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Impressed again, showing good defensive awareness, bringing a neat link between defence and attack and rarely wasting possession.

Ben Chilwell: 8

The England defender’s pace brought a new dimension to the left wing-back role and his performance will have given Thomas Tuchel real food for thought. Chilwell’s quality was every bit as good as Marcos Alonso’s too and his superior concentration and athleticism could well see him stay in the side.

Mason Mount: 8

He excelled once again, maintaining the staggering energy levels and quality he has shown all season. An absolute certainty for Chelsea’s player of the season on this form – and massively unlikely not to take that accolade even if his performance levels dip.

Hakim Ziyech: 5

Sloppy and rusty and gave the ball away far too much on his return, but also deserves some credit for looking to play a killer pass instead of the easy option. He seemed more at ease after the break and came as close to anyone to scoring when his first-time strike was brilliantly saved by David De Gea.

Olivier Giroud: 6

He was a fraction away from heading in Hudson-Odoi’s teasing cross but otherwise had limited service. Giroud’s link-up play was solid and the effort was undoubted.

Reece James: 8

James was unfazed and impressive in the second half, sending in a number of dangerous crosses, supporting the play, doing his defensive work with no fanfare and having a fierce strike blocked.

Christian Pulisic: 7

Lively, bright and penetrative after coming on, the American will be a huge asset once he fully finds his edge after a decent run in the side.

Timo Werner: 6

Sensibly rested and equally sensibly brought on with just 10 minutes remaining and United tiring, Werner was sharp and busy and had one sniff of goal, but he lacked true conviction from a cross.







