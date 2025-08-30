Chelsea confirm signing of Garnacho

Chelsea have completed the signing of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United.

The Argentina international winger, 21, has moved to west London for £40m.

“It’s an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club,” Garnacho told Chelsea’s website.

“I can’t wait to get started. I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special – we’re the best team in the world!”

Garnacho was out of favour at United and keen to leave Old Trafford in order to make a fresh start.

The Blues have overhauled their attacking options this summer, also signing Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian.

However, Delap suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Fulham, prompting Chelsea to pull the plug on Nicolas Jackson’s proposed move to Bayern Munich.

Delap’s injury is a major blow as he had made a promising start following his move from Ipswich.

“The injury doesn’t look good. He was full speed, hamstring. It requires weeks,” said Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca.

“When you have two strikers, it’s enough. When one is injured, it is probably not enough. We will see what we are going to do.”